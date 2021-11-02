Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.