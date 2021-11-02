Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLKLF shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of BLKLF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

