BlackRock Inc. Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,379,582 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 241,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 177,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASMB shares. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

