BlackRock Inc. Has $8 Million Stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 27.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 198.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLDO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.20. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

