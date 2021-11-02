BlackRock Inc. Invests $7.08 Million in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 743,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.30% of Custom Truck One Source at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In related news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.23. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.