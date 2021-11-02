BlackRock Inc. Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 598,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $29,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

