BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 557,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $5,389,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $4,411,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $2,752,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

In related news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JOANN Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

