BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TIM by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TIM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in TIM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TIM by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TIM by 14.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.33%.

TIM Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

