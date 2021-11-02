BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MYI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 114,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.