Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in October

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BLSTF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38. Blackstone Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

