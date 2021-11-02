Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Blucora worth $86,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth about $38,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 17.0% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 751,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 109,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.65 million, a PE ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

