Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BVH stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.89 million, a PE ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 1.93. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

BVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

