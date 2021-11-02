Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) is Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Bluegreen Vacations accounts for about 1.2% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned 0.06% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $579.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

