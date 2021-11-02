BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNP. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.97 ($72.91).

EPA BNP opened at €59.67 ($70.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.20. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

