BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.52 ($73.55).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday.

BNP Paribas stock traded up €1.77 ($2.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €59.67 ($70.20). 2,958,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.20. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

