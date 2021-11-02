Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 696,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

