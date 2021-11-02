Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,199,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 19,807,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,886,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

