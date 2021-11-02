Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $6.17 million and $1.45 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00222710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

