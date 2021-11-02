Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 6,428 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.84. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

