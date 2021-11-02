Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.24% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $62.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

