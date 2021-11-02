Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 456,221 Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 3.20% of Amtech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,040,000. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $212.08 million, a PE ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.40. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,650. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.