Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 261,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 154,177 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

