Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 68,015 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

