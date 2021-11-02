Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 314,140 Shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,140 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Petra Acquisition worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 15.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $470,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petra Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

