Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAH. Truist Securities raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,554,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.