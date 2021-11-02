Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys Shares of 472,751 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 472,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,681,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.