Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 635,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,249. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $322.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.86. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,770 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.