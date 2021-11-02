Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 4,385 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 214,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 191,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20.

