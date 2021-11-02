Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 4,905 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.