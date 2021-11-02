Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $339,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 47,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 10.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

