Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $953,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $153.66 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

