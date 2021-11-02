Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.