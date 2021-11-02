Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $229.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $162.41 and a 1 year high of $247.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

