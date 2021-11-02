Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,740 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $258.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.07. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $258.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

