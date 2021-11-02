Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

