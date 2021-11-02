Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 50.27% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.14%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

