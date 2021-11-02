Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of G-III Apparel Group worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

