Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Herc by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 42,573 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Herc by 130.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herc by 38.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Herc by 13.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $183.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.74. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $192.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.45%.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

