Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $979,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 11.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of UI stock opened at $314.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.62 and its 200-day moving average is $304.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.87 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

