Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 87,649 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,649 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BGFV opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.93. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

