Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.