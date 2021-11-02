BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSIG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $29.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after buying an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

