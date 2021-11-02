BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

