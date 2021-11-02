Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 173,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,920. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

