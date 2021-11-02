Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.56

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 15301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,829,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,018,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $8,526,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $21,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

