Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. Broadstone Net Lease also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 17,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

