Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Broadstone Net Lease also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

