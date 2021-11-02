Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post sales of $2.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

AEVA traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

