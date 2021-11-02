Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post sales of $2.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

AEVA traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.