Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINE. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,409. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $211.71 million, a P/E ratio of 110.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.