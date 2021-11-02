Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post $0.33 EPS

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINE. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,409. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $211.71 million, a P/E ratio of 110.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.