Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $3.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.01 and the lowest is $2.65. Biogen reported earnings per share of $4.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $19.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $24.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.06.

Shares of BIIB traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.92. 6,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

